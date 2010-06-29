Why Homes Are Now The Cheapest Since 1968

Last week we pointed out how U.S. mortgage rates had hit the lowest level ever in recorded history (going back to 1971).



Further along that meme, Paul Kasriel of Northern Trust believes that the implication of record low mortgage rates is that homes have become undervalued. That’s because the monthly financing cost of paying down a mortgage is now far less than the cost of renting a home of similar value, according to Mr. Kasriel, as shown below.

Paul Kasriel via The Big Picture:

“The chart below illustrates why I think owner-occupied housing on a national basis is cheap. The “yield” on owner-occupied housing continues to be above the cost of financing a home purchase. This is actually a rare occurrence. Of course, if the market value of owner-occupied housing were to fall more, all else the same, the purchase of a house would become even more attractive.”

Thus buying is a better deal than renting, as shown by the blue line being well below the red line:

It’s a situation which last existed around 1968.

Of course it all comes down to whether you trust that the imputed rent value shown above won’t fall substantially. Essentially, what the recent spike in imputed rent (the red line) shows us is that housing prices fell faster than rents, thus rent as a percentage of a home’s value soared to what appears to be just over 7% of a home’s value. Maybe rents will fall substantially going forward. There are also other costs to owning a home, such as taxes and maintenance, which increase the carrying cost for owners.

Still, mortgage payments generally build an owner’s equity value, while rent payments in contrast simply go out the window. Hence the monthly cost of renting should never be more expensive than the monthly cost of owning a home with a mortgage, inclusive of taxes and maintenance.

Thus what Mr. Kasriel has arguing in his favour is truly a rare cross-over of imputed rents vs. mortgage rates. Given we just experienced a housing a crisis, this historically extreme break-out could be a signal renters ought to start looking for places to own.

I’m currently not in the U.S., but if i were, then if the all-in monthly cost of owning a home via mortgage were cheaper than renting it, I think I’d be a surefire buyer. In the end, we all have to live somewhere, either via rent or mortgage. I’d be curious how the above chart, built with national housing data, jives with what people actually are experiencing on the ground in different regions.

