Watch American Home Prices Go From Hot To Cold To Hot Again In 9 Years [GIF]

Rob Wile, William Wei

U.S. home prices are on the rise.  This week, we learned from S&P/Case-Shiller that home prices jumped 12% year-over-year.

The New York Federal Reserve has released a map (actually using CoreLogic data, which shows the same rate) showing May year-over-year price gains for all major U.S. counties.

And just because we could, here’s a GIF showing the last nine years of May price changes:

