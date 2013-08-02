Watch American Home Prices Go From Hot To Cold To Hot Again In 9 Years [GIF]

U.S. home prices are on the rise. This week, we learned from S&P/Case-Shiller that home prices jumped 12% year-over-year.



The New York Federal Reserve has released a map (actually using CoreLogic data, which shows the same rate) showing May year-over-year price gains for all major U.S. counties.

And just because we could, here’s a GIF showing the last nine years of May price changes:

