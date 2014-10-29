12 Big Cities Where Home Prices Are Sliding

Elena Holodny

Home prices are declining.

Month-over-month, home prices fell 0.15% in August according to Tuesday’s S&P/Case-Shiller report.

Additionally, the year-over-year growth rate slipped to 5.6% from 6.7%.

These are all reflective of what may be a maturing housing recovery.

But all hope isn’t lost just yet.

“September figures for housing starts, permits and sales of existing homes were all up,” the Case-Shiller report states. “Continued labour market gains, low interest rates, and slower increases in home prices could support further improvements in housing,”

Mortgage rates recently fell to a 16-month low, which may encourage more prospective buyers to pull the trigger on a home.

Still. 12 out of the 20 cities ranked by Case-Shiller saw a month-over-month decline in August.

We’ve ranked these cities in order to show which housing markets saw price drops in the last month.

Cleveland: Prices are down 0.1%

Year-over-year change: Prices up 0.8%

Tampa: Prices down 0.1%

Year-over-year change: Prices up 5.5%

New York: Prices down 0.2%

Year-over-year change: Prices up 3.1%

Boston: Prices down 0.2%

Year-over-year change: Prices up 5.0%

Washington, DC: Prices down 0.3%

Year-over-year change: Prices up 3.1%

San Francisco: Prices down 0.3%

Year-over-year change: Prices up 9.0%

San Diego: Prices down 0.3%

Year-over-year change: Prices up 6.2%

Los Angeles: Prices down 0.3%

Year-over-year change: Prices up 6.8%

Charlotte: Prices down 0.3%

Year-over-year change: Prices up 2.5%

Minneapolis: Prices down 0.6%

Year-over-year change: Prices up 3.9%

Detroit: Prices down 0.6%

Year-over-year change: Prices up 7.0%

Chicago: Prices down 1.0%

Year-over-year change: Prices up 2.9%

And now, check out...

The 12 Hottest Property Markets In The World »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.