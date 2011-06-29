The 19 Cities Where The Housing Crash Keeps Getting Worse

Photo: Flickr (modified)

Today’s headline Case-Shiller number was yet another nightmare, showing another big year-over-year decline in the value of homes across the United States in April.The data showed home prices have fallen 3.96% from last year, but fell a much smalled 0.09% month-over-month. Six cities hit brand new all time lows.



19 out of the 20 cities ranked by Case-Shiller continue to show year-over-year price declines. Only Washington D.C. is an exception.

We’ve ranked the cities, by year-over-year change, so you can see where the suffering is still the greatest in the housing market.

