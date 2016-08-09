Home of 'the UK's unwanted criminals' -- Chinese media attacks on Australia enter Day 2

That escalated quickly. Picture: Getty Images

We’re into the second day of outrage from China over Australian swimmer Mack Horton calling his rival Sun Yang a drug cheat.

Horton’s Facebook page was bombarded with tens of thousands of angry comments yesterday after he referred twice to Yang’s three-month doping ban in 2014.

While Yang has been in the headlines today after winning the 200m men’s freestyle in Rio, the full-frontal propaganda fightback against Horton’s remarks has continued.

Today the Global Times, a government mouthpiece which has previously called for military strikes on any Australian naval vessels that enter the South China Sea, waded in, describing Australia as a “second class citizen” of the West, accusing it of engaging in white supremacy, and saying Britons look down on their Antipodean allies.

Here’s an excerpt:

… Swimming Australia didn’t forget to flaunt the “freedom of speech” cliché with a swaggering ego. According to their logic, it seems that no matter how derisive and slanderous the remarks could be, it is all free speech, which should be praised. If so, the focus of the squabble will go beyond Horton’s ill manners and silliness. The whole level of Australia’s awareness of sports ethics and glory is as low as that of a young and brash kid. Australia’s aberrant response is confusing not only to the Chinese, but also to many other Westerners. How come the Australians are not ashamed of Horton’s personal attacks, but are shamelessly climbing to the moral high ground in this case? From China’s perspective, Australia, an English-speaking and developed country, is a typical part of the Western world. But actually, Australia has always been a “second-class citizen” in the West, and many people from Western Europe, especially the UK, feel condescension toward Australians. Australia used to be a land populated by the UK’s unwanted criminals, and this remains a stigma attached to Australian culture. […] Eager to be completely accepted by the Western world and afraid of being overlooked, Australia has grown docile and obedient in face of the US and the UK. However, in front of Asian countries, it cannot help but effuse its white supremacy. The tangle of inferiority and superiority has numerous reflections in Australia’s foreign exchanges.

It’s not likely to stop any time soon. Some Australians on Twitter are being openly provocative on the matter. Here are just a couple of examples:

Not only is Sun Yang a drug cheat, his favourite Star Wars movie is The Phantom Menace because of Jar Jar Binks. He also hates puppies. — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) August 9, 2016

https://twitter.com/owenwareham/status/762858609906552832

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.