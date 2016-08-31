Go inside a Facebook designer's bright New York studio apartment

Claire Esparros for Homepolish Inside Derek Bradley’s Manhattan studio apartment

For product designer Derek Bradley, coming home from Facebook’s gorgeous New York City office to a drab studio apartment was not ideal. Beige walls and poor lighting had Bradley calling on Homepolish, a startup that has designed spaces for other startups and homeowners.

Working with Melissa, one of Homepolish’s interior designers, Bradley was able to transform his 400-square-foot home into a bright and beautiful space.

Taking inspiration from the Facebook offices and Bradley’s graphic design background, Melissa was able to play with bright, bold colours and patterns. “[Derek] knew he wanted his space to be hip, modern, and minimal,” she told Business Insider. Let’s take a look inside his transformed seventh-floor apartment near Union Square.

Upon first walking into the space, Melissa immediately knew the walls needed to be painted. 'The walls were (originally) a yellow-beige and it looked like stained teeth,' she said. She suggests her favourite paint: Benjamin Moore Super White. Claire Esparros for Homepolish Melissa has two basic techniques to help make spaces feel bigger: organisation and utilising natural light. 'Rather than cover the windows with ornamented window treatments, I opted to filter the light with a minimal and functional solar shade application,' she said. Claire Esparros for Homepolish Melissa recommends that furniture items each have their own 'zone.' 'When furniture and activities are organised into their own zones, the size of a space magically falls into the background and it no longer feels spatially challenged,' she said. Claire Esparros for Homepolish To help boost the light, Melissa added a modular track lighting system that houses two spotlights and a more decorative lamp over the dining table. Claire Esparros for Homepolish Melissa was able to stretch Bradley's budget by getting affordable pieces, like the bed frame, from IKEA. Claire Esparros for Homepolish 'There's always that element of surprise when the client realises how far their money can stretch with some resourceful creativity,' she said. Claire Esparros for Homepolish Having a client that knows what they want is also helpful. '(Bradley) sent me a Pinterest board full of inspiration. Throughout the process, we were jiving from one idea to the next, and it made everything come together seamlessly,' she said. Claire Esparros for Homepolish 'Derek's studio is full of eye candy, and although it has a ton of modern and bold elements, it's extremely welcoming,' Melissa said. 'Walking into his space feels like cracking open a coffee table book full of vintage pop modern posters.' Claire Esparros for Homepolish

