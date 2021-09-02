New data on home loans shows owner-occupiers are being increasingly squeezed out. (Brent Lewin, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Home buyers are being squeezed out of the housing market as prices continue to break new records.

Home lending rose only slightly in July, as owner-occupiers fell out of the market and investors took their place.

First home buyers were down more than 20% on January levels as annual price growth hits a 32-year high.

The property market might still be breaking new highs each month, but the profile of those doing the buying is rapidly changing.

Australians took out another $32.5 billion in home loans during the month of July, up again on $32.1 billion the month prior.

Rising just 0.2% month on month, it marks the smallest increase this year as home lending figures continue to soar, with only one minor decline recorded this year back in February.

Just as with house prices, it appears lockdowns have done little to shake confidence in the market, with economists noting it has become largely detached from the broader economy. Similarly, while lending and prices continue to rise in tandem, the rate at which they are growing is slowing as affordability becomes an ever greater issue.

While affordability is yet to stop price growth entirely, it is unsurprisingly changing the demographic of those buying.

The latest ABS data shows lending to owner-occupiers declined 0.4% in July, while first home buyer demand actually fell by 7.6% nationally as younger Australians find themselves again priced out.

Instead it is cashed-up investors that continue to enter the market in their place, borrowing 1.8% more in July than the month prior.

“Investor loan commitments have seen an unbroken period of growth since October 2020 and almost doubled in value compared to a year ago,” the ABS notes.

Economist for BIS Oxford Economics Maree Kilroy said it was to be expected investors would continue to “fill the void” left by home buyers.

“First home buyer activity will continue to wane with housing affordability deteriorating and stimulus measures like HomeBuilder having concluded,” Kilroy said on Thursday. “The tailwind behind investor demand is strong, with further gains for investor lending expected over [the financial year].”

The number of loans being taken out by first home buyers has fallen by 20.5% since January. Significantly those left in the market are being forced to take out even bigger loans in order to compete, as loan values rose 0.8%.

“First home buyer lending fell across all states and territories, with the largest fall seen in Victoria, followed by Queensland and New South Wales,” ABS head of finance and wealth Katherine Keenan said, noting the falls were now “widespread”.

As lockdowns begin to really impact major markets in Sydney and Melbourne, Kilroy said she expected the number of loans to continue to fall, although added the hit was likely to only be temporary, with “activity to be recouped as restrictions unwind”.

Those already in the market meanwhile have been busy refinancing, to the tune of $17.2 billion in July. The figure, an all-time high, represents a 6% jump on last month and comes as owners take advantage of rock-bottom interest rates.