There Is A Now A Video Game That Lets You Assemble Ikea Furniture

Because assembling Ikea furniture is so much fun (sarcasm), a new video game called “Home Improvisation” is letting you live that experience virtually.

They’re calling it “the world’s most fun and cooperative furniture assembly experience.”

The game’s furniture is assembled by clicking, dragging and rotating the pieces until they fit into their specific holes. Up to three friends can virtually join you in assembling the flat packs, or you can “labour alone and slowly descend into madness.”

The game was created at this year’s Global Game Jam competition in just 48 hours by a small developer team called The Stork Burnt Down.

It’s available now for free on Mac and PC. Check out the full demo the video below.

