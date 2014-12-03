Here's Everything You Need For A Minimalist Home Gym

It’s such a pain dragging yourself to the gym in 20-degree weather.

And it’s even worse after your workout when you have to get back out into the cold, completely drenched in sweat, to make your way home.

Let’s forget all that.

Instead, make your life easier and create a minimalist home gym right in your house.

Insider Picks has put together the essentials that you’ll need — without sacrificing the intensity of a regular gym.

Core Strength:

Amazon Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro

Regular sit-ups and push-ups are fine, but if you want to turn your home into a mini gym, we recommend stacking up with some of these tools. The ‘Ab Carver Pro’ will work your abs and arms better than regular sit-ups because you’ll have to work on balancing as well.

Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro | Amazon

You can amp up ab workouts by doing them on stability balls. And bonus points: it doubles as a chair that will help with your posture.

2000lbs Anti-Burst Exercise Stability Ball | Amazon

Tone Fitness Stability Ball | Amazon

Amazon 2000lbs Anti Burst Exercise Stability Ball

Standing on a fitness cushion disc will help work your balance and stability. Make sure to stand on it with slightly bent knees.

Waccess 13″ Athletic Inflatable Balance Stability Fitness Cushion Disc | Amazon

Similar to fitness cushion disc, but these are thick and not-inflatable. Just trying doing squats on them. (Be careful not to roll your ankle.)

Black High Density Foam Rollers (36-inch) | Amazon

Black High Density Foam Rollers (6 x 12 inch) | Amazon

Muscle Building:

Amazon ProSource Solid Cast Iron Kettle Bell Weights

Kettle bells were trendy at first, but they have quickly become a workout staple. They’re a must-have because they combine cardio and strength training. Just think, you won’t have to die of boredom getting your cardio work out done on treadmill at the gym.

ProSource Solid Cast Iron Kettle Bell Weights | Amazon

Aside from Kettle Bells, it’s good to have your average dumb bells on hand. If you’re looking to tone, get a lighter weight and do more reps with them. If you’re looking to build muscles, get a heavier weight and do less reps with them.

Yes4All Rubber Coated Hex Dumbbells | Amazon

SPRI Deluxe Rubber Dumbbells | Amazon

Gold’s Gym 40 Pound LB Vinyl Cement Dumbbell Weight Set | Amazon

Flexibility:

Amazon Valeo Stretch Bands

Stretching is important — especially because it prevents injuries. Get yourself some stretch bands to help stretch out the tighter parts. It’s a good idea to have various levels of stretchiness (more stretchy for where you’re less flexible, and vice versa).

Valeo Stretch Bands | Amazon

Aylio 3 Flat Stretch Bands | Amazon

Resistance:

Amazon Perfect Fitness Weight Vest, 20-Pound

If you think your basic push-ups, lunges and squats are easy — these things are for you.

A fitness vest adds an extra however-many-you-want pounds to your core, which will add intensity to everything you do. We recommend going for the 20-pound if you’ve never used one before.

Perfect Fitness Vest, 20-pounds | Amazon

Perfect Fitness Weight Vest, 40-pounds | Amazon

Similar to the vest, except — naturally — for the ankles. Wear them while doing lunges, leg lifts, or V-sit ups for extra resistance.

All Pro Weight Adjustable Ankle Weights 10-lb pair | Amazon

Gold’s Gym Adjustable Ankle Weights | Amazon

Fitness bands (also called resistance bands) are a great way to strengthen isolated muscle groups — which is something that can’t be done with weight machines. Bonus: they’re light and easy to take with you on business trips, so you can even work out with them in your hotel room.

Amazon SPRI Xertube Resistance Band Exercise Cords



SPRI Xertube Resistance Band Exercise Cords | Amazon

Perfect Fitness Bands (Extreme) 50-Pounds | Amazon

Weighted gloves aren’t too heavy, so you could easily wear them during your entire work out to add a touch of resistance to any movement you do. They will act sort of like mini-weights, and help tone your arms.

Title Boxing Strong Hands Weighted Gloves | Amazon

Cardio:

Amazon Valeo Ropes

Jumping rope is an extremely underrated exercise — it’s not easy, and it’s great for your heart. Plus, just like the resistance bands, jump ropes are extremely portable.

Master of Muscle Jump Rope | Amazon

Valeo Deluxe Speed Rope | Amazon

Mats:

Amazon HemingWeigh Extra Thick Foam Exercise Mat

Many exercises are done on the floor — but no one wants to end a workout with bruises all over their elbows, knees and tailbone. Getting an exercise mat is a great way to protect your body.

HemingWeigh Extra Thick Foam Exercise Mat | Amazon

SPRI Exercise Mat | Amazon

Yoga has officially gone mainstream, and if you want to keep up your practice at home, you’re going to need your own mat. (Plus, if you go to a yoga studio as well, just bring your own mat instead of pre-used one. Gross.)

Prosource Premium Yoga Mat | Amazon

Sivan Health and Fitness NBR Yoga Mat | Amazon

Accessories:

Amazon Perfect Fitness Scale Pro

There’s one sure-fire way to see how much (or how little) progress you’ve made. Invest in a scale — numbers don’t lie.

Perfect Fitness Scale | Amazon

TG Mens Remedy Digital Scale | Amazon

The cooling towel is a life saver. Not only does it keep you dry, but the cooling effect will keep you from overheating during workouts. Plus, it’s made of evaporative material.

Perfect cooling towel | Amazon

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

