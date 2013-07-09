We Got An Inside Look At A Disabled Welder's Local Pot Growing Operation [PHOTOS]

Legal marijuana is spreading across the country, with Colorado and Washington leading the way with legalizing recreational use.



Though it’s a good bet that many “legal” marijuana smokers don’t fully understand where that weed comes from, or what business pitfalls come along with crafting the different strains of cannabis featuring varying levels of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol, the main chemical responsible for the high marijuana produces) potency.

Business Insider was invited to check out the grow operation of a local home medical marijuana producer in Washington State. We’ll call him “Will” to protect his identity.

Will, a former welder who jumped into growing last November, is worried about the common grower fears of being shut down by the feds. But he’s also concerned that the very same bill that led him to jump into the growing business, could now actually kill his budding operation.

Will is especially concerned at the potential high taxes that could be levied on cannabis in the state, which could hit 75 per cent. Washington State hopes to use these taxes to bolster its waning coffers and keep it in the black.

Keeping the state coffers in the black could put Will in the red. To save his business, Will has started trying to grow some of the most THC-potent strains in the world to meet the high demands of the changing consumer base.

Come take a look inside the home grow operation of a man trying to overcome the loss of his wife to cancer last year and who is fighting the daily pain of the disks in his back having almost totally degenerated.

