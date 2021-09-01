Interior designers share 15 home-decor trends they think you’ll regret in a few years

Low furniture may have a certain aesthetic, but it’s not always functional.

Modern furniture can be cheap and convenient to purchase but pay attention to its measurements, particularly the distance to the ground.

“Some modern furniture companies — particularly those from Italy — have seating that is way too low to the ground,” Cangelosi said. “If you or someone you know becomes pregnant, it’s virtually impossible to get in or out of the seat without help or rolling to the ground. Same thing if you have guests who are elderly or infirmed in some way.”

Instead, look for pieces with a standard 18-inch (46cm) seat height.