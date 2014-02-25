Home Depot's Sales Miss And Guidance Falls Short Of Expectations

NOTE: Earlier, we had said Home Deport earned $US0.67 per share. That has been corrected to $US0.73 per share.

Home Depot has just released its Q4 financial results, and at first glance the numbers are disappointing.

Comparable store sales climbed by just 4.4% during the quarter, which was weaker than the 4.6% expected by analysts.

Earnings, however, came in at $US0.73 per share, just beating estimates for $US0.71.

In recent months, housing market data has come up short of expectations. Poor weather, mortgage rate volatility, and construction labour issues have all been a drag.

For fiscal 2014, management expects comparable store sales growth of around 4.6%. They expect their operating profit margin to expand by 70 basis points.

On top of all that, management expects to complete approximately $US5 billion worth of share repurchases that would ultimately send EPS growth up 16.5% year-over-year to $US4.38 per share.

Unfortunately, this was lower than analysts’ expectation for $US4.43 per share.

