REPORT: Home Depot Might Be The Victim Of A Massive Data Breach

Home Depot may be the latest victim of a massive data breach.

According to Brian Krebs of Krebs on Security, “Multiple banks say they are seeing evidence that Home Depot stores may be the source of a massive new batch of stolen credit and debit cards that went on sale this morning in the cybercrime underground.”

Krebs said “there are signs” this breach at Home Depot could’ve been carried out by the same group of Russian and Ukrainian hackers that stole data from Target and P.F. Chang’s.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many stores have been impacted, but Krebs did say, “preliminary analysis indicates the breach may extend across all 2,200 Home Depot stores in the United States.”

A Home Depot spokesperson told Krebs, “I can confirm we are looking into some unusual activity and we are working with our banking partners and law enforcement to investigate.”

In afternoon trade on Tuesday, Home Depot shares were down 2%.

Read Krebs’ full report here. (via CNBC)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.