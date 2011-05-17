Home Depot Earnings Sum Up The Entire Economy

If you’re looking for another microcosm of the entire economy, check out Home Depot earnings.



The company reported weak revenue, due to a weather induced “soft” Spring season (AKA the housing market still sucks).

But earnings still surpassed expectations, as the company took the hatchet to expenses.

And the company remains optimistic about the economy, without providing much justifications.

Here’s a look at the profit and loss statement. You can see how sales declined year over year, but how gutting spending across the board let to the income boost.

