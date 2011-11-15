Home Improvement Giant Beats Expectations And Shares Jump

Home Depot

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Home Depot just said Q3 earnings grew 17.6% year-over-year to 60 cents per share.Analysts were expecting just 58 cents per share.



The stock is up 2% in premarket trading.

Net sales grew 4.4% to $17.3 billion, just ahead of the expectation of $17.1 billion.

The home improvement retailer said global same-store sales grew 4.2%, with 3.8% growth in the U.S.

“Our third quarter was driven by strength in our core categories and storm-related sales as well as strong operating performance,” said CEO Frank Blake.

For the full year, the company expects to earn $2.38 per share, which compares to analysts’ estimate of $2.35 per share.

The company also boosted its dividend by 16% to 29 cents per share.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.