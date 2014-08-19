Home Depot Had A Nice Spring Rebound

America’s favourite home improvement retailer had a pretty great second quarter.

Home Depot’s comparable store sales jumped 5.8%, beating expectations for 4.4% growth.

This led to earnings of $US1.52 per share in Q2, beating expectations for $US1.44.

“In the second quarter, our spring seasonal business rebounded, and we saw strong performance in the core of the store and across all of our geographies,” said CEO Frank Blake.

Management reiterated its expectation for $US4.52 per share in full year earnings, which was a bit higher than the $US4.41 expected by analysts.

Shares are up 2.8% in pre-market trading.

