'Get real, Republicans': Home Depot cofounder says Trump tapes don't matter

Home Depot cofounder Bernie Marcus says there's something wrong with Republicans.

Home Depot cofounder Bernie Marcus says the leaked tape of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump verbally degrading women shouldn’t sway voters in the election.

“This country is not in good shape — 75% of the people agree that it’s not in good shape and we see this calamity that is happening overseas with ISIS, all over the Middle East. And we are talking about what he [Trump] said 11 years ago?” Marcus told FOX Business.

“Come on, get real Republicans. What is wrong with you? There’s something wrong with you.”

Marcus slammed Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan for withdrawing their support from Trump in the wake of the tape scandal.

He conceded however that Trump was not his first, second, or even third choice for president.

“He’s not articulate. He’s not a smooth politician. He’s not a politician — he’s a business man,” Marcus said.

On the other hand, he said, “I’m supporting him because I cannot envision Hillary Clinton in the White House and cannot support what she’s going to do to the economy.”

Marcus has said in a previous interview with FOX Business that America will “go down the drain” if Clinton is elected.

Marcus founded Home Depot in 1978 and he was the company’s first CEO. He served as chairman of Home Depot’s board until retiring in 2002.

