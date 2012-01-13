Home Depot Is Boosting Spring Hiring By 17%

Home Depot employee

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Home Depot announced today it would hire 70,000 spring sales associates, 10,000 more than it hired last spring. In its press release, the company noted that “about half” of seasonal hires earn permanent positions at their stores.



This could be a positive leading indicator for the housing market as many of its customers make purchases right before and right after they buy or sell a home.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.