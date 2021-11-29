The home decor trends that will be popular in 2022, according to interior designers

- Insider spoke to experts about what interior-design trends will be popular in 2022.
- Modern neutrals, textured furniture, and antique pieces are all on the rise.
- People are also embracing color as we move into the new year.
“We’re seeing customers ditching white, cream, and ivory sofas and upholstered pieces for richer, earthy neutrals such as camel, taupe, cognac, rust, and sage,” she said.
She said these warmer colors can help people “create more cozy spaces that can really be lived-in.”
She’s anticipating people will embrace “bright, happy, citrus colors like a pop of true green, cheerful yellow, or punchy orange” to brighten their rooms.
Caron Woolsey, the founder and principal designer of CW Interiors, is also anticipating people will embrace color.
“Colored glass and unusually shaped tiles, such as scalloped, pentagonal, and triangular, will be popular in 2022,” she said.
“For the past few years, I’ve been saying that we’re seeing a revival of antiques,” she said. “In 2022, I think we’ll see early American antiques start to take center stage.”
She added that she thinks the Americana Met Gala theme will influence this trend as well, with people filling their homes with staples like dark woods and old-world looking patina pieces.
“This will look totally different to the ’90s brown and beige paint trend and be richer and more earthy, with an air of sophistication,” she said.
“Warm grays don’t read as brown to the eye, but add the perfect touch of cozy and calm feelings, which we know from Modsy’s recent Interior Wellness Report are two of the top feelings people want in their homes,” she went on to say.
Wood said gray also works well with the antique furniture that’s becoming more popular, so it makes sense they’re finding their way into people’s homes together.
People are also turning to furniture made with performance fabrics, which are materials that are easy to clean and practical, according to Morse.
Indeed, a Gallup poll found that as of April 2021, 72% of full-time workers in white-collar jobs are still working from home, making nice home offices a must.
“Making them beautiful yet functional is key,” Morse added of home offices.
“Strict minimalism is waning these days in favor of pieces that are minimal, yet rustic,” she said. “This style of furniture will continue to allow the space to be clutter-free without feeling like a space station.”
“Dark wainscoting is a trend that has blown up in the design world in 2021 and will continue to rule 2022,” she said. “Wainscoting in a deep, saturated color is popular because it leans into the moody color trend, adding an elevated look to any room with features that make the space look much more expensive.”
“It’s easy to get this look, even in cookie-cutter houses, and makes any space feel like a regal, old home,” she added.