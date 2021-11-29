The home decor trends that will be popular in 2022, according to interior designers

The experts anticipate gray paint will be popular in 2022.

Gray paint with soft, brown undertones is on the rise for 2022, according to Wood.

“This will look totally different to the ’90s brown and beige paint trend and be richer and more earthy, with an air of sophistication,” she said.

“Warm grays don’t read as brown to the eye, but add the perfect touch of cozy and calm feelings, which we know from Modsy’s recent Interior Wellness Report are two of the top feelings people want in their homes,” she went on to say.

Wood said gray also works well with the antique furniture that’s becoming more popular, so it makes sense they’re finding their way into people’s homes together.