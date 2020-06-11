A self-taught home cook makes stunning pasta in a rainbow of different colours

cookingwithfiona/Instagram Fiona Afshar uses bright foods to colour her pasta.

Fiona Afshar is a home cook who taught herself how to make pasta by watching video tutorials.

She draws inspiration from her local farmer’s market in Malibu and from other pasta-makers sharing their work on social media.

Afshar encourages amateur home cooks to make pasta themselves, saying it’s simpler than you might think.

She incorporates everything from vegetables and herbs to charcoal and spirulina to get colourful pasta dough, and often adds artistic patterns.

Fiona Afshar was a computer programmer-turned-florist before she taught herself to make pasta by hand. Bringing her artistic talents into her kitchen in Malibu, California, the home cook told Insider how she started making pasta around a year and a half ago, and that it has become a form of self-expression.

“Pasta-making is very special, magical, and therapeutic,” Afshar told Insider.

She uses pasta-making as an opportunity to experiment with food and often incorporates nutritional foods such as roasted vegetables and herbs into her creations to give them vibrant, natural colours. She sometimes adds playful patterns to her pasta, which you can find adorned with flowers and even ice cream cones.

Afshar started posting videos to her YouTube channel in 2019, sharing tutorials for how to master the art of pasta-making. She said that turning her hobby into a profitable business isn’t her goal, though; her priority is getting everyday cooks to give homemade pasta a try.

Fiona Afshar told Insider she started making pasta in her home a year and a half ago.

cookingwithfiona/Instagram Fiona Afshar has fun with her pasta.

“Pasta is a really convenient meal,” she said. “You can make it ahead of time and it keeps really well in the fridge for over a week, or you could put it in the freezer for up to three months.”

Afshar spends her time in the kitchen coming up with new, creative ways to make pasta, and often incorporates different colours, shapes, fillings, and dough.

Now, she’s making stunning, brightly coloured pasta in loads of shapes and sizes.

cookingwithfiona/Instagram Caramelle are small, filled pasta with twisted ends resembling sweets.

Afshar told Insider that she believes the fun in pasta-making comes when you’re shaping the individual pieces.

“The magic happens when you’re starting to shape it and see it magically come to life into shapes that we’re really familiar with,” she said. “Fettuccine, rigatoni, fusilli, pappardelle, ravioli, and the list goes on. You can even create your own shape!”

She told Insider that she first fell in love with cooking when she received a cookbook as a gift for her 10th birthday.

cookingwithfiona/Instagram Afshar’s colourful ravioli with edible flowers.

“I would read that thing like a textbook,” she told Insider of her cookbook.

Afshar said that at around the age of 14 she became infatuated with baking. That lasted until she got married when she started to cook more. Afshar said she graduated from Pepperdine University with a degree in computer programming, and worked as a programmer before having children and becoming a florist.

“I found out that I’m really creative,” she told Insider, speaking about leaving programming behind. “I went into a pick-up flower business where I was doing weddings on the side.” Afshar said she gave up her job as a florist after having children as it was “really labour-intensive.”

While she’s no longer a practicing florist, she still works with floral arrangements as many of her pasta works feature edible flowers.

Afshar said she was intimidated the first time she tried her hand at the Italian comfort food.

cookingwithfiona/Instagram These are stuffed with a creamy potato filling.

The home cook first learned how to make pasta from watching a video.

“I never even thought about making my own pasta,” she said, adding that the person who first got her thinking about it was her neighbour, an Italian chef. She said she was shocked to see her neighbour making her own pasta, but she encouraged her saying, “There’s nothing to it!”

After that conversation, Afshar had the thought of homemade pasta in her head. She saw a video of Chef Thomas Keller making pasta and tried it out for herself. “I made it once and I was hooked,” she said.

The dough is very simple and relatively easy to make with very few basic ingredients, Afshar told Insider. At its core, it’s just “eggs, flour, salt, and oil.”

“I just added the extras to bring the colours out,” she said, “but that’s completely optional.”

Part of Afshar’s continued creativity is her use of colour to make art with her pasta. She uses different foods to colour her dough.

cookingwithfiona/Instagram Here you can see the bright blue, pink, green, and yellow featured in some of her pasta.

“I love my local farmer’s market; I go in and I get ideas,” Afshar said.

“Greens are super easy to get,” she said, adding that she uses leafy vegetables like spinach and kale or herbs like parsley to achieve the colour. For red, she uses roasted beets or red peppers.

“The reason I roast my vegetables is to enhance the flavour,” Afshar said. She mixes her roasted vegetables in with her eggs and adds one or two garlic cloves for good measure.

After she’s combined roasted veggies with her eggs, she starts the dough-making process of folding in the flour.

Afshar told Insider that she uses herbs and dried foods to get the colours she wants.

cookingwithfiona/Instagram Dehydrated beet powder is sprinkled over Afshar’s eggs and flour.

If she’s not using her own roasted veggies, Afshar said she is a fan of using dried vegetable powders, which give the pasta a more concentrated colour.

To get purple, the home cook will combine a red source like beets with a blue source like blueberries or blue spirulina. For pink, she uses dragon-fruit powder.

“Sometimes if I don’t have the herb that I want, I’ll go to my spice cabinet,” she said. In there, she’ll usually find a spice she can use. Sometimes that means paprika, other times it can be turmeric – whatever it is, she encourages home cooks to get creative and use what they have.

Afshar makes different patterns in her dough as well. Here, you can see her ice cream cone design.

cookingwithfiona/Instagram This takes a lot of layering.

Afshar told Insider that she loves to have fun and make different shapes with her dough.

To achieve a pattern like the ice cream cones above, she makes several batches of different coloured dough and then layers them to get the shape she wants. Then, she runs the layered dough sheet through her roller to combine the layers.

She has an endless portfolio of patterns including stripes, stars, hearts, and flowers.

cookingwithfiona/Instagram Four of Afshar’s patterns.

For her shapes and patterns, Afshar says she draws inspiration from all different aspects of her daily life, and loves following other home cooks and chefs on Instagram as well.

She’s able to make the patterns and shapes using things like cookie cutters or household objects like piping tips or bottle caps – she says she’ll use almost anything if it’s the size she wants.

To make patterns like the ones seen here, Afshar makes several batches of dough. She cuts and layers them in a multi-step process.

cookingwithfiona/Instagram Afshar’s flower pasta before it was run through the roller.

“Let’s say I’m making polka-dot pasta,” she said.

She rolls out both sheets and picks one for the background colour and one for the polka-dot colour. She uses a cutter to remove circles from the sheet she chose as the background colour.

After one sheet looks like a stencil, she brushes a bit of water onto it to act like a glue. Then she layers the sheets and runs them through her roller.

Afshar warns other home cooks that whatever shape you choose, it will stretch out when you roll it. So she suggests cutting them on the smaller side and keeping them close together.

While she loves making pasta in all shapes and sizes, she said agnolotti is her favourite to create.

cookingwithfiona/Instagram Afshar’s two-toned agnolotti take five steps after she’s made and cut two pasta sheets.

“I love making agnolotti,” Afshar told Insider of the square-shaped pasta parcels often used for ravioli. “Those are so much fun to make because within minutes you can make like 50. The shape that comes to life after five minutes – it’s like ‘Woah!'”

She loves to get creative with her fillings as well.

Afshar told Insider that one of her favourite parts of making pasta is giving it to other people.

cookingwithfiona/Instagram She packages her pasta to share with others.

“I love to gift my pasta to friends and family and you see this huge smile on their face,” she said. “It’s priceless.”

By drying her pasta, Afshar is able to package and gift it.

Afshar loves seeing people enjoy it so much that she started a cooking class for children to teach them how it’s done.

cookingwitthfiona/Instagram Afshar’s multicoloured ravioli.

“It’s such a great opportunity to bring the kids into the kitchen,” she said. “It’s such a fun food to make with them and you introduce superfoods – they get to know, to understand, to see all these vibrant colours coming out of food in the form of a play dough that they can eat later.”

She said the kids love to get creative and get particularly carried away when shaping their pasta.

Afshar said she hasn’t been able to teach a class since the coronavirus outbreak. Although she says she loves to teach, and that her followers have been asking her to host virtual classes, Afshar is keeping the idea of teaching on the table for now.

She also started her own YouTube channel where she shares tutorials for pasta-making.

cookingwithfiona/Instagram She made this bright dough with blue spirulina.

Afshar has videos of pasta-making posted to her YouTube channel along with bread tutorials. She even has one for sourdough starter.

She says homemade pasta is so much more accessible than people think it is.

cookingwithfiona/Instagram Afshar’s multicoloured farfalle.

“The magic of pasta is that you don’t need anything special,” she said. “You don’t need to go out there and buy expensive tools.”

If you don’t have a pasta machine, Afshar says you can just use a rolling pin to roll out your dough. Then, you can use a knife to cut it into shapes.

Any cool, smooth surface is OK for making dough, she said, adding that tile might be the only surface that could interfere with dough.

Afshar told Insider that sophisticated tools are completely unnecessary for making great pasta. “Open up your drawer and use what you have!”

cookingwithfiona/Instagram She uses this wooden tool to give her pasta texture.

When it comes to filling your kitchen with pasta-making tools and gadgets, Afshar said it’s all up to you and how much money and kitchen space you want to invest.

“Start with a rolling pin and move your way up as you go,” she said.

If you want to get a pasta machine, she suggests starting with something for under $US50, like a roller. “Invest in one later on,” Afshar continued. “Just go in the kitchen, get some flour, get some eggs, a little olive oil, a little salt.

She said that if you don’t have double-zero flour, just use all-purpose.

But now that she’s a seasoned pasta-maker herself, there are some tools that Afshar says are worth the investment if you’re ready to make one.

cookingwithfiona/Instagram Afshar uses a roller to push her dough through the strings on the chitarra.

“I love my chitarra – that is such a fun tool to use, especially if you have kids,” she said.

Afshar says the chitarra – which is a box with what looks like guitar strings on one side that help to cut the pasta sheet – is a fun tool to use for fettuccine.

She also said ravioli molds are great for efficiency. The molds allow you to make a large batch of ravioli at once. But, she advises that first-timers stick to using cookie cutters they already have at home to just get the feel for it.

She hopes that through watching her videos on YouTube and following her on social media, more amateur home cooks feel confident making pasta at home.

Afshar wants more home cooks to bring the art of pasta-making into their kitchens.

“Be persistent with pasta,” she said. “Have patience. Pasta-making is fun, it’s playful, and it’s delicious! Don’t miss out on it.”

“And it’s impressive!” she added. “Don’t be intimidated at all, just get up and do it.”

