Loans for home construction are booming, thanks in part to the government's HomeBuilder scheme

There has been a spike in Australians getting home construction loans this year, boosted by the federal government’s HomeBuilder grant.

According to Master Builders Australia, the number of loans to owner-occupiers jumped 11.5% in October, beating the record set in September.

“We will see more of the benefits from HomeBuilder coming over the next few months,” Master Builders Australia CEO Denita Wawn said.

Master Builders Australia revealed that the number of loans to owner-occupiers jumped 11.5% in October, beating the record set in September. The MBA says the increase can be partially attributed to the HomeBuilder scheme.

It comes as the Australian Bureau of Statistics found the value of new owner-occupier home loans rose 0.8% to $17.4 billion in October 2020 – a more than 30% increase from the same time last year.

“The value of construction loan commitments has risen by 65.6 per cent since July, which coincides with the June 2020 implementation of the Government’s HomeBuilder grant in response to COVID-19,” ABS Head of Finance and Wealth, Amanda Seneviratne said in a statement.

Under the HomeBuilder scheme, eligible Australians can get $25,000 grants for renovations or new home builds. Master Builders Australia CEO Denita Wawn said the record figures showed the positive effect of HomeBuilder on both the housing sector and the economy.

“Compared with October 2019, the number of loans for new home construction has expended by 82.8%,” Wawn said in a statement. “Work on all of these new home building projects is keeping the residential building industry very busy in the lead up to Christmas and means that 2021 will get off to a very positive start.”

Work on home renovations spiked 5.1% during the September 2020 quarter, adding a 3.3% boost to the country’s economy over the three months. But Wawn believes residential building activity “has a much stronger ability to support overall economic growth than almost any other sector.”

With the federal government extending applications for the Homebuilder grant until 31 March 2021, Wawn sees a stream of new home buildings and home renos into 2022.

“We will see more of the benefits from HomeBuilder coming over the next few months,” she said. “This is good news for the businesses in the building supply chain and the people they employ. It is good news for the whole economy.”

