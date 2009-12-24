Home Buyer Tax Credit Hangover

There is a lot of confusion out there today over how the first time home buyer tax credit extension figures into the Commerce Department’s report on sales of new construction.



“New Home Sales,” as we call it, plummeted 11 per cent, quite unexpectedly, after another rise in “Existing Home Sales” yesterday.

Let’s look at timing, shall we?

Continue reading at CNBC.com Reality Check »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.