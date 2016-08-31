An architect found a brilliant way to make his family's home bigger

Architect and artist Adam Kalkin has an expansive imagination, and he wanted to extend this creativity when building his family home.

After purchasing a historic 1880s farmhouse in 2001, Kalkin found a brilliant and unconventional way to add more space to his home: by hanging a modern aeroplane hangar over the entire home.

Here’s what the house-within-a-house looks like.

Located in New Jersey, Kalkin's one-of-a-kind home is called 'Bunny Lane.' Courtesy of Adam Kalkin When Kalkin first bought the 1880s farmhouse, he wanted to redesign it in a new way. 'In this case, the approach was not 'How can I modify this? How can I destroy this?',' he explained. 'In my case, it was 'how do you encapsulate it?'' The home is made of three parts: an aeroplane hangar, concrete-glass container, and antique farmhouse. Courtesy of Adam Kalkin Kalkin added and removed pieces of the farmhouse to create the eclectic home. 'All of these together creates a conversation with each other,' Kalkin said. 'No one thing stands alone; it's about the relationships and spaces between things.' The aeroplane hangar encapsulates the historic farmhouse. Courtesy of Adam Kalkin The concrete and glass structure is compartmentalized into separate rooms that resemble a beehive. Courtesy of Adam Kalkin 'If you want to get different kinds of geometry, scales, and volume, you're going to have to build in this kind of way,' said Kalkin. The living space is free-flowing. The living room, for example, is located just outside the cottage but within the walls of the aeroplane hangar. Courtesy of Adam Kalkin However, inside the farmhouse you'll find traditional rooms. Courtesy of Adam Kalkin For Kalkin's three children, Bunny Lane is their first home, and they don't find the home to be all that strange. Courtesy of Adam Kalkin 'They're too little think about the house but it's amazing how normalized they are to it,' said Kalkin. The father and architect imagine that his kids will grow up to appreciate their father's philosophy on architecture as a medium for storytelling. For the architect, however, it is so much more than just home. Courtesy of Adam Kalkin 'The family house is a very interesting idea because it implies all your ideas about what it is to have a family and what it is to bring up your kids in that environment,' said Kalkin. 'It's a chance to set up a philosophical framework for all of that.'

