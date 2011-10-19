Home Builders Post Massive Gains Through End of Day

Photo: flickr / MattZwilling

Housing stocks are rallying this afternoon after the National Association of Home Builders announced that builder sentiment had its largest single month gain since April of 2010 when a tax credit spurred sales. The index measuring sales rose four points to 18. Any reading above 50 indicates builders view conditions positively. Sentiment of sales over the next six months grew at a faster clip, up seven points to 24.



Winners include:

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL): Up 13%

Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV): Up 13%

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Up 11%

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Up 10%

Lennar Corporation (LEN): Up 10%

K.B. Home (KBH): Up 8%

NVR, Inc. (NVR): Up 5%

