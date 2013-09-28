Here Are Some Photos Of The Bushfires Which Swept Through Home And Away's Summer Bay Today

Instagram/ kalifauna

A bushfire broke out on Barrenjoey headland on Sydney’s Northern Beaches this afternoon, threatening to engulf the iconic ‘Summer Bay’ lighthouse.

Strong and gusty winds made it difficult for the relief effort however The Rural Fire Service has downgraded the fire to a watch and act warning as of 4pm.

Here are some photos of the blaze:

Today’s hot weather and testing conditions kept firefighters busy with 60 fires burning across the state.

