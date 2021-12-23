‘Home Alone’ star Devin Ratray charged after being accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend, according to reports

Devin Ratray, now 44, played Buzz McCallister in ‘Home Alone’. John Lamparski/Getty

“Home Alone” star Devin Ratray was charged with domestic violence, multiple outlets reported.

His girlfriend told police the actor strangled, punched, and threatened her, according to KFOR.

Police arrested Ratray on Wednesday after he turned himself in, Fox News reported.

The actor known for playing Buzz McCallister in “Home Alone” was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation on Tuesday, local NBC affiliate KFOR reported.

Devin Ratray, 44, and his girlfriend were in Oklahoma City for a celebrity event earlier this month. She told police he punched, strangled, and threatened her for giving away his autograph for free, according to an court documents KFOR viewed.

A representative from the Oklahoma City Police Department told Fox News that the actor “turned himself in and was processed through and bonded out.” His bond was set at $US25,000 ($AU34,682), the court docket shows. Insider first saw the story from Page Six.

On December 8, the pair went to a steakhouse and a bar, the affidavit alleges, where Ratray drank a bottle of wine more than 10 shots of alcohol, KFOR reported.

Two women then approached the couple and asked for Ratray’s autograph. His girlfriend gave them each a free autographed card, which angered Ratray, according to the court documents KFOR viewed.

The couple began to argue and then went back to their hotel, where his girlfriend told police Ratray put one hand on her throat and the other over her mouth, according to KFOR.

“This is how you die,” she told police he said to her, KFOR reported.

She told police she tried to escape, but when she returned to the room to grab personal items, Ratray pushed her into the desk, KFOR reported.

According to the affidavit KFOR viewed, she had bruises and marks under her eyes, bruising on her chest, and a sore right arm.

Representatives for Ratray and the Oklahoma City Police Department didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on Thursday.