One Scene In 'Home Alone' You've Probably Never Noticed That Explains The Entire Movie

We’re always too busy watching the parts of ‘Home Alone’ where Pesci and Stern are getting tricked to pay close attention to the beginning.

Since it’s Christmastime, airings of “Home Alone” are in abundance on TV right now. In between watching childhood star Macaulay Caulkin destroy burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, there’s probably one huge thing you’ve been missing every time you watch.

Reddit user matt01ss discovered a small scene that answers a question you may ask yourself every time you watch:

How could Kevin’s (Culkin) parents forget to bring their child on vacation (other than the fact that they had too many kids on hand)?

Think back to the part in the beginning of the film where Kevin and Buzz accidentally spill milk over everyone’s plane tickets and passports.

His dad quickly cleans up, tossing the napkins in the trash.

The camera lingers over the garbage can for an extra second. You probably don’t think anything of it. Upon closer inspection, you’ll see Kevin’s plane ticket was carelessly tossed away.

Here’s the scene below via Reddit:

What?

We checked out the film to make sure this is there and not some clever photoshop. (If you’re curious, the scene in question takes place around the nine-minute mark.)

Now, fans may be thinking, how is that possible? Doesn’t Kevin’s mum count all of the tickets before they leave the house?

Precisely. A subtle move showing that his mum messed up counting the number of tickets in her hand.

So even if Kevin woke up on time and headed to the airport, he still wouldn’t have had his plane ticket.

Yikes.

Happy holidays.

