Taylor Herring Cake designer Michelle Wibowo works on her gingerbread version of the McCallister house.

Michelle Wibowo, an award-winning artist and cake designer, created a gingerbread replica of Kevin McCallister’s house from “Home Alone.”

The replica took more than 300 hours to complete and was commissioned by Disney+ to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary.

Wibowo’s creation included 63 trees, 33 windows, 14 pizza boxes, and six lamp posts.

Miniature versions of the characters, including Kevin McCallister and the “Wet Bandits,” can be found on the set.

The McCallisters’ edible home is currently at Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden in Surrey, where it’s being displayed for pediatric patients and their families to create holiday memories together.

“Home Alone” is a wacky and endearing cinematic classic that has become synonymous with Christmastime.

The beloved John Hughes film has heralded the holiday season since it was first released in November 1990 and has continued to enchant viewers in the three decades since.

The film follows 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, whose family mistakenly leaves him behind when they vacation in Paris. While alone, the young boy is forced to defend the McCallisters’ Chicago home from two bungling burglars.

The film, which is the highest-grossing domestic comedy of all time, turned 30 this year, and award-winning food artist Michelle Wibowo celebrated by creating an incredibly detailed gingerbread replica of the McCallister home.

The stunning edible masterpiece took more than 300 hours to complete and was commissioned by Disney+ as the streaming service marks its first Christmas in the UK, according to a press release shared with Insider.

Taylor Herring A replica of the McCallister family home that was featured in ‘Home Alone.’

Cake designer Michelle Wibowo began her design process by studying the architecture of the red-brick Colonial home found in Winnetka, Illinois, around 20 miles from Chicago.

Taylor Herring Disney+ commissioned Wibowo to construct the edible set for the film’s 30th anniversary.

Wibowo, a sugar artist and cake sculptor, said in the press release that eagle-eyed fans can find “lots and lots of details” from the first “Home Alone” film incorporated into the replica.

Taylor Herring Wibowo’s gingerbread version of the McCallister house from ‘Home Alone’ is incredibly detailed.

She sketched designs of her favourite features, baked the gingerbread, and meticulously re-created the famous McCallister home from the bottom up.

Taylor Herring The ‘Home Alone’ gingerbread house is five feet tall and four feet wide.

“I jumped at the chance because it is one of my favourite Christmas movies — it doesn’t really feel like Christmas in our house until we have seen it at least twice!” Wilbowo said. “I hope everyone will enjoy spotting iconic details from the movie!”

Taylor Herring Michelle Wibowo re-created several fan-favourite moments from the blockbuster film.

Fans can even spot a replica of Kevin McCallister face-deep in a snowbank, referencing the iconic scene where he went sledding down the home’s staircase and catapulted out the front door.

Taylor Herring The hilarious scene from ‘Home Alone’ when Kevin McCallister rode his sled and got stuck in a snowbank was re-created in the replica.

A Little Nero’s Pizza delivery car was placed in the snow-lined driveway, and Wibowo created 14 pizza boxes in tribute to the McCallister family’s favourite pizza joint.

Taylor Herring Little Nero’s Pizza made an appearance in the ‘Home Alone’ gingerbread creation.

The infamous “Oh-Kay Plumbing & Heating” van that belonged to the “Wet Bandits” is near-identical to the original with the exact logo and same fake phone number.

Taylor Herring The ‘Oh-Kay Plumbing & Heating’ van was driven by the two ‘Home Alone’ burglars, Harry and Marv.

Miniature versions of the Wet Bandits appeared near the gingerbread’s side door, with Joe Pesci’s character Harry covered in feathers from one of the film’s most memorable pranks.

Taylor Herring Harry Lime, one half of the Wet Bandits duo, was played by Joe Pesci.

Harry’s partner Marv, played by Daniel Stern, lies on the ground with a tarantula on his face after running into Buzz McCallister’s favourite pet.

Taylor Herring Marv Merchants, the other half of Wet Bandits, was played by Daniel Stern in ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.’

An icing figure of Kevin’s neighbour Old Man Marley, played by Roberts Blossom, appears near the McCallisters’ garage with his trusty snow shovel.

Taylor Herring Much of the gingerbread set has Easter eggs from the original movie, including a handful of timeless characters.

Wibowo also paid homage to Kevin’s outlandish booby traps by placing the two paint cans he used to outwit the Wet Bandits over the cookie-themed front door.

Taylor Herring Kevin McCallister’s many antics and booby traps helped audiences fall in love with the Christmas movie.

Fans will spot Kevin’s treehouse, a safe haven the character escaped to during his Christmas Eve battle against Harry and Marv.

Taylor Herring The replica incorporated the rope Kevin used as a makeshift zipline during his clash with Harry and Marv.

Wibowo even took time to include the small tire swing tied to a low branch.

Taylor Herring A edible version of the ‘Home Alone’ treehouse where Kevin McCallister pulled off some of his more daring manoeuvres.

The amazing replica includes an array of Christmas decorations like lights, bows, and the elaborate wreath shown in the film.

Taylor Herring Just like the original ‘Home Alone,’ the gingerbread replica has a Christmas-themed wreath with Santa Clause’s face positioned in the centre.

And Wibowo added the statue in the front garden that is continually knocked down by at least three vehicles throughout the film — twice by the Little Nero’s delivery man and once by the airport shuttle crew.

Taylor Herring Wibowo adds some finishing touches to the ‘snow’-covered home.

In total, the “Home Alone” house gingerbread replica included 63 trees, 33 windows, 14 pizza boxes, and six lamp posts.

Taylor Herring Many of the windows were lined with replica Christmas lights that extended to McCallisters front yard and into the treetops.

Luke Bradley-Jones, General Manager of Disney+ in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said he’s still fond of the “Home Alone” franchise after three decades.

Taylor Herring Wibowo’s ‘Home Alone’ design comes 30 years after the film was initially released in theatres and received two Academy Award nominations.

“I can’t quite believe Home Alone turns 30 this month but it still makes me laugh as much as the first time I saw it all those years ago,” he said in the press release shared with Insider.

The “Home Alone” gingerbread house is currently at the Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden in Surrey, a county in southeast England.

Taylor Herring Wibowo spent 300 hours on the gingerbread house.

The food art is on display for pediatric patients and their families to create holiday memories together.

Taylor Herring In total, there are 63 trees, 14 pizza boxes and six lamp posts.

The “Home Alone” franchise was so popular that it spawned two sequels and rocketed Macaulay Culkin into international stardom at the age of 10.

Taylor Herring Wibowo working on details for her ‘Home Alone’ gingerbread house.

He won Best Young Actor Starring in a Motion Picture at the 1991 Young Artists Awards, and “Home Alone” itself was nominated for two Academy Awards, according to IMDB.

Taylor Herring ‘Home Alone’ emerged as a Christmas classic after its initial release in the early 1990s.

In an interview with Insider’s Jason Guerrasio, director Chris Columbus revealed that Culkin improvised the hysterical screaming face moment.

Taylor Herring Even the gingerbread home’s door knob was meticulously detailed.

Columbus called it the “iconic moment” from the film. “So my direction to him was when you pat your face, move your hands and scream. And I think it was the first take, he kept his hands on his cheeks. We all started laughing hysterically,” said Columbus.

Fox Kevin’s reaction to patting on aftershave is one of the movie’s most memorable moments.

According to “The Movies That Made Us,” as reported by Insider, John Hughes wrote the “Home Alone” script with Culkin in mind after watching the young actor star as Miles Russell in “Uncle Buck.”

Taylor Herring This bird’s-eye view of the gingerbread replica shows off Wibowo’s attention to detail.

Although a clear Christmas staple, Culkin previously said that he has trouble watching “Home Alone” during a 2018 interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Macaulay Culkin and his younger brother, Kieran Culkin.

“When I’m watching it, I’m seeing like – I’m remembering that day on set,” he said. “You know, like, how I was hiding my Pepsi behind the couch. I can’t watch it the same way other people can.”

“Home Alone” has raked in nearly $US477 million worldwide since its release, according to IMDB.

Taylor Herring ‘Home Alone’ was a cinematic smash that has continued to delight new and old generations

