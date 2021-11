20 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Home Alone’

It took weeks to find the right house for the film.

It took several weeks for the director Chris Columbus and his crew to find the McCallister house for “Home Alone,” according to Entertainment Weekly

Ultimately, they chose a house in Winnetka, Illinois, because they thought it was both warm and menacing.

“I took some pictures and sent them over to John, and I remember John saying: ‘This is perfect. This is exactly how I imagined the house,'” he told the publication.