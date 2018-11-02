20 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Home Alone’

The stunts were real — and one was even named in honor of “Home Alone.”

Though Culkin, Pesci, and Daniel Stern weren’t responsible for all of the falls and hits their characters took throughout the film, their stunt doubles did them for real.

They didn’t use any special-effect tricks, and there weren’t any pads built into the ground, according to the episode of “The Movies That Made Us,” so the film crew was under a lot of pressure to get the shots right on the first take.

Pesci’s stunt double for the film, Troy Brown, said on the docuseries that for his first fall on the icy stairs, he “just launched myself as far and as high as I could.”

The film’s wild stunts had a long-lasting impact.

“Now when someone does a fall where they get a lot of air, and they fall on their back, they’d call it the ‘Home Alone,'” the director of photography Julio Macat said on the episode.