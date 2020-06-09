Home-field advantage in sports might be a thing of the past in the crowd-free coronavirus era, early data from elite German soccer suggests

Getty/Jorg Schuler Borussia Monchengladbach take on FC Koln in an empty Borussia-Park.

The German Bundesliga has proven that playing in empty stadiums has all but removed “home advantage.”

Since returning to action behind closed doors, home teams have won only 21.7% of matches, compared to 43.3% before, according to ESPN.

“It’s easier for the away teams when there are no fans in the stadium,” said Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz. “Without spectators, it comes down more to the quality of players.”

An ongoing study that dates back to 1945 also suggests home advantage is “almost completely removed” in the absence of fans.

Germany’s top flight returned on May 16 after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, however matches are being played behind closed doors.

Since its return, home teams have won only 21.7% of matches (10 from 46 games), compared to 43.3% before the play was halted in March, according to ESPN. Conversely, away teams’ winning ratio has risen from 34.8% to 47.8%.

Home teams have also scored fewer goals, managing just 1.28 per game since the restart compared to 1.75 pre-lockdown.

“I don’t think that [the change in fortunes at home] is a coincidence,” Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz said, according to ESPN. Leverkusen have failed to win at its BayArena stadium since the league resumed.

“It’s easier for the away teams when there are no fans in the stadium. Without spectators, it comes down more to the quality of players.”

Freiburg coach Christian Streich said: “For us [smaller teams], the absence of fans hurts us more than it does the top teams.”

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Adi Huetter concurred with Streich, saying: “Teams with a high level of technical quality are less dependent on support. This disadvantages some teams more than others.”

An ongoing study by economics professors from across Europe supports the trend being seen in the Bundesliga.

Called “Echoes: What happens when football is played behind closed doors” – Carl Singleton and James Reade, both from the University of Reading, and Dominik Schreyer from the Otto Beisheim School of Management, analysed 191 matches played behind closed doors in Europe’s top competitions since 1945.

Examining players, coaches, and the behaviour of referees, they found that while home teams usually won 46% of their matches in front of their home crowd, that number fell by 10% in the absence of supporters.

“We have found that the commonly observed home advantage in sport is almost completely removed when spectators are not present,” reads a summary of their findings to date, as per ESPN.

“And we find some suggestive evidence that this is because of the removal of the influence of spectators on the referee; almost half a yellow card less is given to visiting players, while less injury time is awarded.”

