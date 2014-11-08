Holy Smokes! NSW Police Find 275kg Of Tobacco In The Back Of A Van

The seized tobacco. Source: NSW Police

Two men are facing a range of charges after highway patrol police found 275 kilograms of tobacco in their transit van, south of Coffs Harbour early this morning.

Police stopped and spoke to the men at around 12.45am when their van was parked at a service station .

They discovered the tobacco in the back of the van when they searched it. The men, aged 27 and 32, were arrested and taken to Coffs Police Station.

It appears the tobacco was “chop chop” – illegal tobacco bound for the black market.

The pair were charged with not having tobacco bale labels attached, possessing tobacco and moving tobacco leaf without permission.

They were given conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on December 8.

