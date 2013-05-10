Holy Smokes Is This Camera A Super Gorgeous Piece Of Design Work

Olympus just came out with a new camera, called the “OLYMPUS PEN E-P5.”



According to The Next Web, it has a bunch of features you usually only find in more expensive cameras, like the Olympus OM-D E-M5.

(Wirecutter says the Olympus OM-D E-M5 is the best camera over $1,000 that you can buy.)

Anyway, this new one from Olympus has built-in Wifi, and you can use a smartphone app to take pictures with it from across the room or manage your photos.

All that’s nice, but what I really like is its stupidly gorgeous retro design.

Look at it! Sheesh.

