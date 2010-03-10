Holy Smokes! Have You Seen The New Trish Regan?

It’s only been three months since Trish Regan gave birth to twins. And she looks amazing!



We decided to investigate this phenomenon. Regan, who co-anchors “The Call” with Melissa Francis and Larry Kudlow on CNBC, was remarkable for working right up to the birth of her twins. Many women bearing twins find a full work-load a bit much in the final term of her pregnancy. Trish powered through it.

But how did she manage this amazing return to physical fitness? Was it some kind of celebrity super-trainer regime that slimmed her down? Our usual spies inside of CNBC did not have the answer.

So, as a last resort, we actually asked Trish herself.

“I actually lost 45 pounds in the first three weeks after giving birth,” Trish told us. “The reality is I hardly sleep and never have time to eat. I do drink plenty of coffee though (I have to!). I know it’s hard to take the weight off after one baby–but I’m beginning to think that twins are the best diet going.”

So that’s Regan’s big fitness secret: have twins!

