Holy SMOKE! Pinterest Is The Fastest Growing Site Ever

Social image-sharing site Pinterest, which is the toast of Silicon Valley and the VC world, has passed 10 million users after only 9 months.TechCrunch reports that it got exclusive stats from ComScore showing that Pinterest had 11.7 million unique monthly visitors in January 2011. That’s up from only 7.5 million in December…and a scant 418,000 last May.



That’s the fastest growth ever for a standalone site.

Users aren’t spending that much time at the site — about 90 minutes a month, compared with 7 hours for Facebook. But it’s clear that Pinterest is a huge phenomenon.

Most interesting, it took off among non-techies first. That’s a great reminder for startups trying to stand out — the world is a lot bigger than your friends who work at tech companies. Sometimes, you have to get outside the bubble.

