Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Just to give you a quick sense of how isolated German has become…According to WSJ, the top banker at the Vatican is now urging the ECB to become Europe’s lender of last resort.



When you have the Vatican and famous hard-money libertarian Dylan Grice all saying the same thing, it’s really quite remarkable.

Via James Pethokoukis

