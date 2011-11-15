Meet The Christian Card Counters Who Game Casinos And Dominate High-Stakes Gambling (VIDEO)

The trailer for a new documentary recently caught our eye — “Holy Rollers.”



Apparently, Jesus doesn’t just save — he gambles, too.

The film, which premiered at this year’s Seattle International Film Festival, trails “arguably the largest and most well-funded” blackjack team who routinely bet and win serious amounts of money at casinos.

The hook? The team happens to be made up entirely of churchgoing evangelical Christians.

Oh, and they count cards.

The players describe balancing Christian values with their high-stakes gambling and evading casino surveillance who are on to the card-counting — which includes dressing in disguise.

One subject explains it like this: “Blackjack makes people reassess what Christianity is, in a good way,” while another reasons, “At least we can liberate the money from the clutches of those who would use it for ill purposes. I mean, that’s a start.”

Watch the trailer below.

[via Vulture]

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(via NYMag.com)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.