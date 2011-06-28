HOLY MOLEY: This iPhone App Scans Skin For Melanoma

Here are some screenshots of the Skin Scan at work.

Skin Scan is a $4.99 iPhone app that could replace annual dermatologist check-ups.It scans skin lesions, takes pictures of them, measures the diameter, and uses an algorithm to determine the likelihood of melanoma.



The app was created by CEO Victor Anastasiu and his team of 12 which includes two dermatologists and two mathematicians.

Skin Scan received €50,000 Euro ($71,400) in seed funding; it’s a great idea as long as it’s accurate.

Startup-killing lawsuits could emerge if the app tells someone a cancerous mole is benign.

