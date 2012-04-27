HOLY MOLEY: Facebook Interns Make A Crapload Of Money

The average pay for a software development intern at Facebook is more than $5,000 per month, according to a collection of responses on Quora.



If you ignore taxes, that’s a salary of around $60,000 annually for someone with little or no work experience in programming.

One user said the pay was as high as $6,800 per month with a stipend for living too.

The average monthly salary for a software engineering intern at Facebook is $6,229, according to GlassDoor.com, a site where employees review their companies.

Facebook also gives its interns a $1,000 stipend for housing and living expenses, according to the post.

