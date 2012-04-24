Gorgeous Pictures Of The Holy Land From 120 Years Ago

Photo: www.loc.gov

Today’s time travelling expedition courtesy of the Library of Congress takes us to the Holy Land between 1890 and 1900.The Holy Land of that era, which includes modern Israel, Lebanon and other territories, was controlled by the Ottoman Empire. It is a pastoral land that looks like it had changed little since the Biblical era.



These images are photolithographs, which are made from adding colour to black-and-white photographic negatives.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.