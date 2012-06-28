HOLY GUACAMOLE: Paula Deen Has Lost 30 Pounds

Photo: People

So long, cheeseburgers!Almost three years after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and nearly six months after revealing it to the world to much criticism, TV chef Paula Deen has finally dropped 30 pounds.



And now the 65-year-old if showing off her svelter figure on the cover of this week’s People magazine.

“It took me a couple of years to get to this point,” Deen reveals to the mag. “If you make a few small changes, they can add up to big results.”

Some of those changes involve swapping foods like her famous Krispy Kreme bread pudding for lighter fare such as Greek salads and baked fish.

“I do think differently now” about food, adds Deen. “I’m more aware.”

For more info, the People issue hits newsstands on Friday.

