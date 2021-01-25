'It’s a holy grail': As the Pfizer vaccine lands Australian approval, one expert questions if we'll ever reach COVID-19 herd immunity

Rafael Rodriguez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Australia today approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use, but one infectious diseases expert has questioned if the current rollout plan will result in full herd immunity.

Dr Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases at Monash University, says Australia should prioritise the highly effective Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine over other candidates.

But Australians “should absolutely just take whatever vaccine is offered to us,” Dr Ananda-Rajah said.

Australia today celebrated the approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for local use, a milestone in the nation’s battle against the pandemic.

But one expert says the nation’s current rollout plan may never result in full herd immunity, suggesting COVID-19 could linger in the community long after the first jabs are administered.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) today said the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been proven as safe and effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, clearing the way for ten million doses to be supplied from mid-February.

That doesn’t mean Australia should expect the total elimination of COVID-19 at home, says Dr Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases at Monash University.

“The thing about herd immunity is it’s a north star: it’s aspirational, it’s a holy grail,” Dr Ananda-Rajah told Business Insider Australia.

Reaching that lofty goal would require “at least 70%, maybe 80%” of Australians to receive a “highly efficacious” vaccine.

But Australia’s current rollout plan only provides Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses for some five million priority candidates. Comparatively, Australia will administer 53.8 million doses of the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine when it receives final TGA approval.

Pointing to trial data stating the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is between 62% and 90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, Dr Ananda-Rajah suggested Australia is operating a “two-tier” program.

“Assuming that [data] stands, if we vaccinate 75% of our population with the AstraZeneca vaccine, then there is no prospect of achieving herd immunity,” Dr Ananda-Rajah said.

“The vaccine efficacy, as it stands, at 62% is just not high enough. Even if you vaccinated 100% of the population, which is not realistic, you can’t achieve herd immunity.”

The issue is compounded by lingering questions over asymptomatic transmission, where an immunised individual could unknowingly spread the virus to a healthy person.

Fears over the possibility of asymptomatic infection are what led Health Department Secretary Dr Brendan Murphy to declare that international travel could be off the cards until 2022, even with Australia’s vaccine program in full swing.

Despite some “promising” results from Israel, which is relying on the Pfizer/BioNTech candidate for its vaccine rollout, Dr Ananda-Rajah said researchers must wait for more data on its effectiveness against asymptomatic infection.

A small sub-study on the effectiveness of the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against symptom-less spread isn’t enough to go on either, she added.

“We do have to wait for the final trial results which will probably be next month or so,” she said.

In addition to the possible health impacts of “breakthrough” asymptomatic infections, Dr Ananda-Rajah said hard-to-detect cases in the community could impact Australia’s stop-start attempts to reopen after the 2020 shutdowns.

Despite her hopes that Australia will increases its reliance on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Dr Ananda-Rajah still asserted that any safe vaccine is a good vaccine.

Australians “should absolutely just take whatever vaccine is offered to us,” she said.

“Because it’s better than nothing.”

