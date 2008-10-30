Holy Frack Are We Poor

World stock investors lose $29 trillion in a year (through Oct 12–it’s worse now).



From J. Kyle Bass at Hayman Advisors, who is more bearish than Roubini:

As Hayman notes, the reverse wealth effect on spending will be staggering. And then there’s that $25 trillion of debt we somehow have to pay off or default on.

