ZOMG.

After falling over 3% during the normal trading day, Nikkei futures just continue to plunge.

The market is setting up to plunge again in Tuesday trading.

From FinViz:

Of course, being long Japan is one of the most popular trades on Wall Street, so this hurts.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.