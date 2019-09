We previously reported on how Chinese keyboards work, but we never thought to investigate Chinese typewriters.



This YouTube video shows us how a single typewriter keyboard can support typing several hundred different characters (we’re unsure what language the narrator’s speaking, but it still bears watching if you’re curious).

