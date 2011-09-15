Apple Patented A 3D Display And Imaging System, Just Like The One In Star Wars

Photo: Patently Apple

The US Patent and Trademark Office published an Apple patent for a 3D display and imaging system, reports Patently Apple.The device would allow a user to interact with holographic images or project their hands onto a screen to manipulate virtual objects.



Don’t get your hopes up though — Apple has plenty of patents on things that don’t exist (and will likely never exist).

If ever manufactured, this device could lead to some intriguing gaming and medical applications.

For all the details on the patent in plain English, head over to Patently Apple >

DON’T MISS: 25 Incredible Apple Patents That Haven’t materialised Yet >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.