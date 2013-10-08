Holy Cow This Is New York Right Now

A big storm is approaching New York right now, and the sky is turning very dark and ominous. You can watch the live cam from the Statue of Liberty. Here’s a sample image:

The rain has just started in lower Manhattan. Here’s the camera now:

While the tornado watch has been canceled, there’s still a chance of the storm being severe.

Wind gusts could top 60 miles per hour, according to New York 1.

The worst should clear out by 4:30 p.m, though it could continue raining for another few hours according to

meteorologist Eric Holthaus.

The images aren’t all that bad. Here are some more images being shared on Twitter and Instagram:

Nice. Mnhttn stealing your ‘thunder’ right now, tho. RT @ShiloByrd: Storm clouds rolling in. Taken from Williamsburg pic.twitter.com/DR8Hh48DDf

— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) October 7, 2013

Here’s an Empire State Bldg to WTC panorama of the T-storm over Manhattan, taken from the West Village looking east. pic.twitter.com/mr1mea6tQR

— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 7, 2013

