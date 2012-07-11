HOLY COW: This $99 Xbox Killer Raised $2.5 Million On Kickstarter In 24 Hours

Photo: Ouya

OUYA, a Kickstarter project for a $99 Android-powered game console that plugs into your television, went live at 9:00 a.m. eastern time yesterday — and it’s already racked up more than $2.5 million in funding.In addition to running Android applications, OUYA is going to carry a ton of games that you can play for free. Developers, by default, have to make part of their games free to play.



Instead of raising money through traditional venture capital means to build the console, which is difficult for a hardware company, OUYA decided to try and raise $950,000 on Kickstarter.

It’s since blown past that goal — at 9:30 a.m. eastern time, it had about $2.7 million in funding.

