HOLY COW: Pinterest's Traffic Grew 52% Between January And February

Pinterest’s traffic rose 52 per cent between January and February, from 11.7 million unique visitors in January to 17.8 million in February, according to a new report by comScore.



Pinterest had around 7.5 million monthly visitors in December before jumping to 11.7 million in January.

On Pinterest, users can “pin” links on the site, which will automatically scrape an image and serve as a link on a grid of images on the site. It’s broken into different “pinboards,” — discrete sections on the site.

Photo: comScore

