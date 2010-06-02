Holy Cow Phil Falcone's New House Is Going To Be Even MORE Awesome Now That The Porn Ladies Are Gone

Photo: Patrick McMullan

Phil and Lisa Falcone’s new mansion is somehow going to be even cooler than when it was the Penthouse version of the Playboy mansion.Now that Falcone owns the Porn Palace after he bought it from Frank Guccione, he’s transforming the place into a comfort and convenience home of genius.



Here’s what’s inside, according to the NYPost:

A separate set of elevators for the help (banishment because the last one sued them?). So two sets of elevators.

Their own personal concierge service complete with a dry-cleaning “press room” in the basement.

A security room with tons of video cameras where guards will watch what’s going on.

Lisa Falcone gets a bar inside one of her 2 closets.

Heated sidewalks to melt ice.

And then all the obvious stuff too like a spa, two pools, movie theatre, etc.

The only sad item we have to report is that the Falcone’s have a weirdly unenthusiastic neighbour who says she prefers the Falcone’s pet pig to the couple because the construction is extremely noisy and she’s had to work in the bathroom.

Whoever lives on the other side – we recommend that you not blame the Falcones for your IBS and be excited to have a sidewalk sans snow to walk on and awesome, fun sounding new neighbours who will clearly have awesome parties.

As a sidebar, clearly this is evidence of economic recovery akin to Craig Poler and all his friends buying cool new cars.

(Via Dealbreaker)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.