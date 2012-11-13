Holy Cow It Still Takes 2-3 Weeks To Buy An iPhone 5 Online

BTIG Research’s Walter Piecyk has “good news.”



A month or so after its release, shipping time for the iPhone 5 is down to 2-3 weeks.

It’s still listed on Apple’s site as 3-4 weeks, according to Philip Elmer DeWitt.

When the new phone had disappointing sales over its first few days, there was real debate about whether supply or demand issues were the problem.

There’s no more debate.

(By the way: Since then, the CEO company that makes iPhones for Apple, Foxconn, has come out and said that iPhone 5s are hard to make.)

